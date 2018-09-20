Don't Miss
Cuban FM receives U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman

By ACN
September 20, 2018
(ACN) – Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, received on Wednesday in Havana, the Republican Senator from the State of Tennessee Robert Corker, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate, who is visiting Cuba accompanied by two of his legislative assistants.

It is the Senator’s second trip to our country, as part of his interest in exchanging about U.S.-Cuba relations. During the meeting, the two leaders talked about issues related to the current bilateral situation and matters of mutual interest. The Senator was accompanied by the United States Chargé d’Affaires Mara Teckach and, on the Cuban side participated, the U.S. General Director of MINREX, Carlos Fernández de Cossío and the Deputy General Director Johana Tablada de la Torre.

