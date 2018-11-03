Cuban detainee dies at US hospital

Share This On:

(CMC) – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says a Cuban national in its custody at the Monroe County Detention Center (MCDC) in Key West, Florida, died Thursday at an area hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

On Friday, ICE said efforts by facility staff and emergency personnel to revive Wilfredo Padron, 58, were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at a Medical Center .

“The official cause of death remains under investigation, but it is believed to be cardiac-related natural causes,” ICE said.

“Consistent with the agency’s protocols, the appropriate state health and local law enforcement agencies have been notified about the death, as have the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility,” ICE said.

ICE said it has also advised Cuban Embassy representatives.

“ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases,” the statement said.

“Fatalities in ICE custody, statistically, are exceedingly rare and occur at a fraction of the rate of the US detained population as a whole,” it added. This agency’s comprehensive review will be conducted by ICE senior leadership to include Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Office of Professional Responsibility and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor.”

ICE says Padron is the first immigrant to die in its custody this year.