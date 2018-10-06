Cuba reelected vice president FAO Committee on Agriculture

(Cubaminrex-Embacuba Italy) — Cuba was reelected as Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, in the Committee of Agriculture of the United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture, for the period 2018-2020.

The decision was made during the 26th session of the aforementioned committee, which took place from October 1 to 5, at the headquarters of FAO, in Rome.

The Committee on Agriculture (COAG), which devoted the work of this session to the theme “Innovations in favor of sustainable food and agriculture”, is one of the governing bodies of FAO and is responsible for providing global guidance on policies and regulations with respect to agriculture, livestock, food safety, nutrition, rural development and the management of natural resources.

Cuba was represented by a delegation composed of the Director General of Agriculture, Crescencio Miguel Rosales, and the Director of Science and Innovation, Maricela Díaz, both from the Ministry of Agriculture, and by Rebeca Cutié, Counselor of the Cuban Embassy to international organizations with headquarters in the Italian capital.