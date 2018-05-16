Cuba presents report to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Until May 18, Geneva hosts the 30th session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group, a mechanism of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations.

The Meeting will serve for 14 States to show their progress in the matter to the international community gathered in Switzerland. Cuba will appear before this instrument for the third time, after having participated in 2009 and 2013. On the 16th Cuba will present a Report that follows up on the recommendations made in the last meeting, systematizes statistics and summarizes the consultations made to different actors, including those of civil society. The UPR is a unique process that involves a systematic review of the human rights records of the 193 member states of the UN. These scrutiny are carried out during the sessions of the Working Group, three times a year, in such a way that all countries must undergo the analysis every 4 and a half years.

As a unit of the Human Rights Council, the UPR is based on equal treatment for all nations and provides an opportunity to declare what actions have been taken to improve situations in each region of the world. The UPR was established with the creation of the Human Rights Council in 2006. The UN General Assembly ordered the Council “to undertake a Universal Periodic Review, based on objective and reliable information on compliance by each State with its obligations and commitments in of human rights, in a way that guarantees the universality of coverage and equal treatment with respect to all States “. The reviews are carried out by a Working Group that brings together the 47 members of the Council. The process consists of an interactive discussion where any State of the UN can formulate questions, comments and recommendations.

The implementation of these reviews takes into account the information provided by the country in question, by experts, independent human rights groups and United Nations entities, as well as by other interested parties (including national human rights institutions and non-governmental organizations). After the debate, the troika prepares a report with the participation of the country under scrutiny and the assistance of the Council. This document, known as the Results Report, provides a summary of the dialogue that occurred. The text must be ratified in a plenary session of the Human Rights Council, and from that moment the country has the responsibility to implement the indications contained in the final document. Cuba is a founding member of the Human Rights Council of the UN.