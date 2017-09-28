Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Cuba offers aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane María lashes

By Cubadebate
September 28, 2017
Puerto Rico: Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria

(PRESS RELEASE) – In order to mitigate the damages caused in Puerto Rico, a country heavily affected after the passage of Hurricane Maria, Cuba offers aid to this nation.

As part of this gesture, the Caribbean island is willing to send four brigades of workers from the electricity sector and to enable a field hospital with 39 doctors to help the brotherly Puerto Rican people, said Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra Díaz in his Twitter account.

This humanitarian act is an example of the permanent solidarity of Cuba with the sister nation of Puerto Rico.

