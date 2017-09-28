Cuba offers aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane María lashes

(PRESS RELEASE) – In order to mitigate the damages caused in Puerto Rico, a country heavily affected after the passage of Hurricane Maria, Cuba offers aid to this nation.

As part of this gesture, the Caribbean island is willing to send four brigades of workers from the electricity sector and to enable a field hospital with 39 doctors to help the brotherly Puerto Rican people, said Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra Díaz in his Twitter account.

This humanitarian act is an example of the permanent solidarity of Cuba with the sister nation of Puerto Rico.