Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Cuba-Ghana: 60 years building history

Press Release
September 18, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Inés María Chapman Waugh and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
discussed the historic relations between Cuba and Ghana. Photo: Ricardo López Hevia

(PRESS RELEASE) – Inés María Chapman Waugh, vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers, received on Monday afternoon the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Honorable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is in Cuba on an official visit .

During the cordial meeting, they exchanged about the progress of bilateral relations and the historic links that unite both countries. They also recalled the friendship between the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the first President of the Republic of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah. They also discussed other issues on the international agenda.

The activities of the Ghanaian dignitary began in the morning with the reception by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. During the talks between the two diplomats, the Cuban side recognized the African nation’s support for the Greater Antilles and recalled that in 2019 it will be the 60th anniversary of the beginning of that fraternal friendship.

Cuba and Ghana develop bilateral ties mainly in health, education, agriculture and sports. Medical cooperation began in 1983. Historical graduates of Ghana in Cuba: up to the 2016-2017 academic year: 1,064. Today 252 Ghanaian students are trained in Cuba.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.