Cuba-Ghana: 60 years building history

(PRESS RELEASE) – Inés María Chapman Waugh, vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers, received on Monday afternoon the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Honorable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is in Cuba on an official visit .

During the cordial meeting, they exchanged about the progress of bilateral relations and the historic links that unite both countries. They also recalled the friendship between the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the first President of the Republic of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah. They also discussed other issues on the international agenda.

The activities of the Ghanaian dignitary began in the morning with the reception by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. During the talks between the two diplomats, the Cuban side recognized the African nation’s support for the Greater Antilles and recalled that in 2019 it will be the 60th anniversary of the beginning of that fraternal friendship.

Cuba and Ghana develop bilateral ties mainly in health, education, agriculture and sports. Medical cooperation began in 1983. Historical graduates of Ghana in Cuba: up to the 2016-2017 academic year: 1,064. Today 252 Ghanaian students are trained in Cuba.