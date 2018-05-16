Cuba and the European Union celebrate first joint council

(CUBAMINREX) – Cuba and the European Union today held the first bilateral Joint Council, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini.

The realization of this Council is an important step for the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, reinforces the bases of respect, reciprocity and equality that underpin bilateral relations and build spaces for dialogue and cooperation for mutual benefit.

At the conclusion of the Council, the High Representative, the Commissioner for International Cooperation and the Cuban Chancellor, signed the Financing Agreement for a renewable energy and energy efficiency project.

Also, the ratification by Cuba of the Agreement establishing the International Union – Latin America and the Caribbean Foundation (EU-LAC Foundation) was announced, through which the Island joins this intergovernmental organization whose objective is to strengthen the association bi-regional relationship between the EU and its Member States, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Accompanied the High Representative, the Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development (DEVCO), Neven Mimica; the Director for the Americas, Edita Hrda; General Director of DEVCO, Stefano Manservisi; the Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Cuba, Alberto Navarro and other officials of the European Union.

On the Cuban side, the Ambassador of Cuba in Belgium, Norma Goicochea Estenoz; the General Director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law, Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez, the Director of Europe and Canada, Alba Soto Pimentel, and other members of the delegation.