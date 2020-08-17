Cuba and Saint Lucia together at Gros Piton

By the Cuban Embassy

(PRESS RELEASE) — The flags of Cuba and Saint Lucia were displayed together this Saturday, August 15 at the top of Gros Piton.

The Ambassador, Alejandro Simancas and his family, along with more than 40 members of the Cuban Medical Brigade working in Saint Lucia, climbed to the top of this emblematic and beautiful mountain.

Everyone together at the top of Gros Piton dedicated this symbolic action to the historical ties of friendship and solidarity that link the two, for,

and also to, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the 94th anniversary of his birth, celebrated on August 13. His historical contribution was fundamental to the development of Cuba’s relations with Saint Lucia and with the Caribbean.

It was a day full of emotions for the ambassador, likewise for the doctors and nurses from Cuba upon waving the flag of the two countries on the summit at the very top, and upon appreciating from there the beauty of Saint Lucia and all the values that unite us as sister peoples of the Caribbean.