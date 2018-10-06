Cuba and Saint Lucia sign agricultural agreement

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucian Minister responsible for Agriculture, the Honorable Ezechiel Joseph, signed on October 5, 2018 the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture of Cuba (MINAGRI), which was represented by Ambassador Jorge Soberon.

During the signing ceremony of the agreement, the Saint Lucian Minister mentioned the satisfactory results of his visit to Cuba in 2018 to evaluate the exchange opportunities.

The agricultural cooperation between Cuba and Saint Lucia will raise the technical level to face the challenges of climate change, promote food security and boost the economic development of the sector.