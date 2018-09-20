Cuba and Canada sign contract on health tourism for the elderly

(ACN) – Servicios Médicos Cubanos S.A. and the Canadian tour operator COGIR, signed on Wednesday in this capital an agreement for the implementation of a program dedicated to the medical attention of Canadian tourists of the third age.

Doctor Yamila Ramona de Armas Águila, First Vice-President of SMC S.A., and Bruno Desautels, Secretary of COGIR, a leading investor and developer of residences for the elderly in Canada, signed the document at the Meliá Cohíba Hotel.

“For a happy aging” is the name of the program, conceived for groups of autonomous older adults, aged from 75 to 85, who have good physical and mental conditions and visit Cuba during a stay of two to three months, in the winter, said De Armas Águila.

The board of directors of the entity, under the Ministry of Public Health, announced to ACN that the first group of Canadian travelers will arrive in November in Varadero beach, located 140 kilometers from Havana.

This comprehensive medical-tourism product will promote healthy lifestyles, and if necessary may include nursing care.

Servicios Médicos Cubanos currently manages and operates specialized hospitals and clinics in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, together with the contribution of human resources for the provision of services.

Bruno Desautels, secretary of COGIR, expressed his satisfaction with the Cuban program, whose accommodation will be in a building of the Marina Varadero hotel and the apartments are equipped for this market with single rooms or for more than one person, in cases that they require companions.

“The Canadian population is aging and people want to travel…I think that with the Cuban Medical Services and Meliá we will achieve the goal”, he remarked.

He expressed the interest that in the coming years it could be extended to other facilities, taking into account the accelerated aging of the population, from which Canada does not escape.

With international prestige, COGIR has and manages more than 40 housing complexes for more than 10,000 people of that age group in Canada, he said.