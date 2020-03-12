CTO statement on coronavirus

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) continues to closely monitor the coronavirus virus (COVID-19) situation.

We continue to engage our member countries, as well as the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and our tourism partners, to inform travel-related health measures that are proportionate to the public health threat and based on local risk assessment.

While there continues to be a limited number of imported coronavirus cases and no cases of local transmission in the region, the health authorities across our membership are taking the necessary steps to limit the number of new cases and to curb the possible spread among our populations from the confirmed imported cases.

The CTO would like to emphasise that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not called for any travel and trade restrictions as a result of the coronavirus. As a matter of fact, the WHO continues to advise against such restrictions. Local populations and visitors alike are assured that the Caribbean remains open for business.

Consequently, we advise travellers to follow the health and travel advisories issued by the authorities and to take appropriate precautions.

• Closely monitor www.carpha.org and www.onecaribbean.org for important information and updates

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid travelling if sick.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and water are not available.

• Follow local authority instructions

• Cover your nose and mouth with a flexed elbow or paper tissue when coughing or sneezing and disposing immediately of the tissue and performing hand hygiene

• Refrain from touching mouth and nose.

• Follow proper food hygiene practices

In addition, before you travel, please check whether any travel restrictions have been issued by your intended destination. You should also consider investing in comprehensive travel insurance.

