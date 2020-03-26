CTO Foundation invites application for 2020 scholarships

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The region’s tourism education charity has launched its 2020 search for Caribbean nationals seeking assistance to further their studies.

The CTO Scholarship Foundation – the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)’s scholarship programme – is accepting applications for scholarships and study grants until Friday 1 May.

Scholarship of up to US$5000 are being offered for studies in aviation or air transport technologies, public relations and/or communications and tourism education or human resources development. Study grants are being offered for areas of study that will enhance the development of a sustainable tourism industry and boost service excellence in the region, as well as in tourism research or statistics.

The full list of scholarships and grants, along with criteria for qualification, can be found at https://bit.ly/2JhVfO3. Applications are currently being accepted and the deadline for submitting entries is Friday, 1 May at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. All applications must be submitted online at https://bit.ly/39hWuZE. Applications will not be accepted via mail, email or fax. The foundation selects individuals who demonstrate high levels of achievement and leadership both within and outside the classroom and who express a strong interest in making a positive contribution to Caribbean tourism.

Individuals who wish to make a contribution to the CTO Foundation can do so via its GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/cto-scholarship-foundation.

The CTO Foundation is a 501 (C)(3) entity established in 1997 with the aim of training and developing future leaders for the Caribbean tourism industry by funding studies in tourism and tourism-related subjects, hospitality and language.

Since its inception, the foundation has raised over US$1 million in scholarship funds and has provided over 280 grants and scholarships.

