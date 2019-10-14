CSEC exams going online

Share This On:

TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Within the next five years, it is expected that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination will be written online.

This was shared by Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Education Anthony Garcia as he addressed the top 2019 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils during an SEA recognition ceremony yesterday, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.

Garcia told the students, teachers, principals and parents gathered at the function:

“As the national dialogue goes on, you will be hearing a lot of talk about the age in which we now live, the digital age. Our Chief Education Officer spoke to you that by the time you are ready to write CSEC, that will be done strictly online.

‘It is because we are in the digital age and if we are to be successful then we are to make sure that our teachers and our students are able to come to grips with what we are offering.”

