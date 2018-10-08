CSA’s Southern Outreach Programme

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) would like to inform its members that the CSA has opened an office to serve members in the Southern half of the island.

In the initial stages Executive and / or Staff members will be in attendance to serve members once a week, commencing Thursday October 18th, 2018.

The Office is located on the 1st floor of the Chitolie’s Commercial Building (Room #120) next to Customs & Excise and Inland Revenue Departments. This initiative is geared towards improving services to members and potential new members in the south of the island.

Membership Services will include:

Receipt of claims for CSA’s Medical Group Insurance

Collection of Insurance Cheques

Dealing with Members’ Grievances

Providing updates on Union activities

CSA Members in the South are encouraged to visit the Office and to take advantage of your Union’s presence which will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on the designated days.

An official opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday October 12th 2018 from 3.00 p.m. in the hallway outside of the Vieux-Fort office.