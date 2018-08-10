CSA to meet with Government Negotiating Team

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) would like to inform its members that our negotiating team will meet with the Government Negotiating Team on Thursday August 16, 2018 to discuss the non-financial terms and conditions of employment in respect of the General Service and on the following Thursday August 23, 2018 for negotiations in respect to Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

Following those meetings CSA will call out members to a special general meeting to provide an update of the negotiations and to make plans for the next stage which will involve wage and salary negotiations.

Please note that CSA remains ever vigilant and will continue to provide quality representation for all of its members.