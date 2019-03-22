CSA threatens strike action at IRD

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Civil Service Association (CSA) is threatening strike action of its members at the Inland Revenue Department if health and safety issues facing them are not addressed by April 1, 2019.

In a letter to Acting Permanent Secretary in the Department of the Public Service, Peggy-Ann Soudat, CSA General Secretary, Claude Paul, said if the issues are not addressed, members will not turn up for work on April 2.

“The CSA therefore encourages you to give immediate attention to this situation to avoid any disruption of normal services,” he wrote in the letter.

He said CSA members at the IRD are frustrated given the length of time being taken to relocate offices over air quality issues.

“Our members have exercised great patience and understanding for well over a year, notwithstanding the promises made by management to address he situation,” Paul stated.

He pointed out that the CSA is open to further discuss the matter with the Department of Public Service.

The threat of the strike comes at a time of worsening industrial relations on the island.

Many unions have been at odds with the government over wage negotiations for the 2016-2019 triennium.

Firefighters are presently on strike over the same issue.

