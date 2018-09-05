Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

CSA scholarship awards

By CSA
September 5, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares


(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The St.Lucia Civil Service Association’s Education and Training Committee has awarded five (5) scholarships to members’ children to pursue studies at the secondary school level, beginning the academic year 2018, as well as ten (10) awards for special assistance valued at $500.00 per child.

The scholarship awardees are as follows: –

All of the above mentioned awards will be presented on 6th September, 2018 from 10:00 am at the CSA’s Auditorium, Sans Souci, Castries .

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.