CSA scholarship awards

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The St.Lucia Civil Service Association’s Education and Training Committee has awarded five (5) scholarships to members’ children to pursue studies at the secondary school level, beginning the academic year 2018, as well as ten (10) awards for special assistance valued at $500.00 per child.

The scholarship awardees are as follows: –

All of the above mentioned awards will be presented on 6th September, 2018 from 10:00 am at the CSA’s Auditorium, Sans Souci, Castries .