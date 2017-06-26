CSA president hopes for swift settlement with government

Though optimistic about negotiations with government on the 2016-2019 triennium collective agreement, President of the Civil Service Association (CSA) Yvonne Edwin has expressed concern over the amount of time it may take before a settlement is reached.

The CSA president lamented the common practice of collective agreements being finaliSed either late in the triennium or even after – an action she believes should not continue as union members should be allowed to enjoy the benefits of a settlement during the triennium negotiated.

With proposals communicated, the CSA now awaits the activation of government’s negotiating team.

“Hopefully, this collective agreement can be signed way before 2019. Something that continues [to happen is], we have collective agreements being signed either into the final year or after and I think that this is a practice that definitely has to stop, where public officers during the triennium can benefit from what is agreed,” she stated.

“I understand the economic situation. I think we have to bear in mind that the last triennium there was a zero percent increase. I know public officers will have to obviously factor all elements in before we can make a concrete decision. I remain optimistic at this time, but definitely, in order to grow an economy, [where] you have a large percentage of public officers, there has to be some way to pump in more revenue in the economy,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Public Service Day was observed on June 22 with a special church service. Coming out of this event, Edwin commented on the general status of the CSA.

“A lot of challenges have plagued the public service. A lot of the services of the public officers are downplayed. Sometimes public officers do not feel that they are recognised or that they are valued in terms of the service that they offer,” she stated.

Edwin believes that improvements in work ethics and productivity are key to moving into the future.

“…That is what we need to focus on as public officers because we always have to prove ourselves. But we must be true to ourselves and ensure that productivity and our work ethics are enhanced so that we could have a successful and a productive public service,” she noted.