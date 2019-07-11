Don't Miss
CSA “happy” to report: reached settlement with government

By CSA
July 11, 2019

Building housing government offices.

(PRESS RELEASE) — I wish to advise all CSA members that negotiations with the Government of Saint Lucia was finalized on Monday, July 8th, 2019 and the CSA is happy to report that we have reached settlement on most of the proposals submitted on your behalf.

The CSA is aware that there are individuals or groups who are currently attempting to mislead our members and the public regarding the ongoing negotiations.

The CSA wishes to clarify the situation with the following facts:

1. The CSA has submitted to the Government of Saint Lucia the decision regarding salary increases through the TUF on July 1st, 2019.

2. The CSA completed negotiations with the Government of Saint Lucia on Monday 8th July, 2019.

3. All other Public Sectors in the TUF (with the exception of Police and Nurses) completed negotiations on Monday 8th July, 2019

4. The CSA intends to sign the Collective Agreement along with all TUF members on the same day, with the exception of the Police Welfare Association and the Nurses Association.

5. The CSA has informed the GNT of the plight of workers and the sacrifices made during the six-year period and the membership’s desire to get their back pay and increases in the month of July.

The CSA urges all members to remain vigilant and disregard attempts made by persons wishing to create division among us. CSA Members should only rely on information provided by Officials of the Union regarding the negotiations.

  Cynthia Gabriel
    July 11, 2019 at 4:02 PM

    Cudos my GS and President. Best represntation ever

