CSA disappointed in health minister

The Saint Lucia Civil Service Assocation (CSA) said it is disappointed in Health Minister, Mary Isaac, in what it said is the deteriorating state of Saint Lucia’s health-care system.

General Secretary of the CSA, Claude Paul said the reason for the disappointment lays in the fact that Isaac was a trade union member.

According to Paul, Isaac has been silent and has not made any advocacy on the behalf of workers in the health sector.

“The CSA and the vast majority of members are very disappointed in the non-performance of the minister of health,” he said at a press conference this week.

Meanwhile, President of the CSA, Cyprian Montrope said pertaining to health care on a whole, the responsibility lies with the ministry of health and extension the minister.

“Having due regard to all the issues that we have raised, it begs the question whether the minister of health is in fact advocating on behalf of the citizens of Saint Lucia to get better health care,” he stated.

However President of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association, Dr. Alphonsus St. Rose, said it is up to Saint Lucians to measure Isaac’s performance.

“What you see there is what they deliver to you and that will say all,” he stated. “You make that judgement call because that’s what you get. So, are you satisfied with it? That’s the judgement you have to make.”

Concerns have been raised in recent times of the state of the health care system in Saint Lucia.

Just yesterday, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) said the system has worsened on the island.

Members of the Trade Union Federation (TUF) have also said the health care system is in a bad state.