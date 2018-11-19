CSA concludes wage negotiations with WASCO

Share This On:

(SNO) — The St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) has announced that it has successfully concluded negotiations negotiations with the Water & Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) for two trienniums covering the period January 1st 2013 to December 31st, 2018.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement was signed by both parties on Friday November 16th, 2018 in the presence of the Labour Commissioner.

“Negotiations were deadlocked and the Collective Bargaining Agreement remained unsigned due in part to concerns raised by CSA about inequity between their agreement and the agreement made with the other bargaining unit within the company,” Claude A Paul, General Secretary of the CSA said in a statement. “These disparities were addressed for the most part and paved the way for a reasonable compromise between the parties.”

He said members of the bargaining unit represented by the CSA have been paid an increase totaling 15.2 % (5% for 2013 – 2015 and 10.2% for 2016 – 2018).

“In addition, WASCO agreed to pay a total sum of eight hundred thousand dollars (EC$800,000.00) to members of the bargaining unit,” Paul stated.

He said the CSA thanks all members of the Board and Management of WASCO for the cordial manner in which those negotiations were conducted.

“We look forward to the commencement of negotiations for the next triennium in the near future,” Paul remarked.