CSA commences regular Branch Meetings

PRESS RELEASE – The St. Lucia Civil Service Association has commenced its regular Branch Meetings for the year 2017.
It is expected that visits will be made to over Eighty (80) Branches inclusive of Government Departments, Parasatal Organizations and Branches in the PRIVATE SECTOR.
Some of these visits are intended to solicit the members inputs regarding matters which they would like to see incorporated in the Collective Bargaining Agreements, which are down for re-negotiation and renewal.
Other visits are intended to inform the members of the short, medium and long term plans of the CSA and, simultaneously, find out about any work related issues which confront them so as to make the appropriate representation for resolution on their behalf.
All Branch members will be informed via various communication media of the date and time of their respective Branch meeting.
“CSA Reorganizing for Optimum Total Quality Representation”