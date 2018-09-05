Crystal Clear rewards loyal customer with an electric bike

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – As the heat waved through the summer, Crystal Clear Premium Water ran a promotion from June to August 2018 where Crystal Clear consumers had a chance to win a brand new Electric Bike.

Any consumer who purchased a case of Crystal Clear from participating outlets—Uptown Liquor & Grocery, Southwell Inc., Dax Wholesale, James Supermarket, TA’s Wholesale, Dilly’s Supermarket, Mary Mitchel Wholesale, Joanne Clovis Wholesale, Fontea’s Enterprises Ltd. and Raphael Willie’s Wholesale—stood a chance at winning the Grand Prize.

Jamin Auguste, who purchased his Crystal Clear at Uptown Liquor & Grocery, emerged as the winner and rode away with his new bike at a presentation ceremony held on August 21st, 2018.

“Water is life and staying hydrated is key to a balanced healthy lifestyle,” commented Fern Wilson-Jean, Brand Manager for Crystal Clear. “We’re thrilled that many consumers participated in this promotion and decided to beat the heat by consuming our premium Crystal Clear water. Congratulations to Jamin and to everyone who took part” Wilson-Jean concluded.

Crystal Clear Premium Purified Water is locally owned and produced for over 30 years in Saint Lucia by Du Boulay’s Bottling Company Ltd.