Cryptofacil to launch digital asset platform; Platform will be powered by Bittrex

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Cryptofacil, a new fintech digital asset trading platform, and Bittrex, the premier U.S. based blockchain trading platform, announced a partnership today that will launch a digital asset trading platform with over 200 digital tokens.

The platform will reach customers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The partnership will combine Bittrex’s cutting-edge trading platform technology and wide range of digital tokens selected using its robust token review process, with Cryptofacil’s unique team in charge of the customer operations, including compliance, customer support, marketing, sales and customized development. Interested cryptocurrency customers can pre-register for an account.

Andres Szafran, Cryptofacil’s co-founder stated: “This partnership with Bittrex positions Cryptofacil as a leader in the Latin America and Caribbean digital asset markets, with an offering of more than 270 token pairings. With a unique user interface, our platform will allow our customers to manage trades in a simple way, with premium services and competitive market fees. We developed Cryptofacil to focus on basic customer requirements: a simple and easy to use cryptocurrency platform with superior customer support and value-added services in a safe and secure environment. Our goal is to become the crypto exchange of record and the most reputable platform in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“Bittrex works every day to advance blockchain technology and this partnership with Cryptofacil will further drive its worldwide adoption,” said Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. “Cryptofacil and Bittrex will provide Latin American and Caribbean customers a reliable, fast and secure trading platform that also offers access to some of the world’s most innovative blockchain projects. As we continue expanding our global footprint, it is partnerships like this one that will serve to not only support the blockchain industry, but also to incubate innovative projects using this revolutionary technology.”

The Cryptofacil and Bittrex partnership brings together Bittrex’s global leadership in the blockchain industry with the vision and expertise of an innovative team based in Uruguay with deep knowledge of the Latin American and Caribbean markets. This partnership provides an opportunity and a solution for customers in these markets who want to have access to a wider selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

While customers in countries in Latin America and the Caribbean will be the initial focus for Cryptofacil, the platform may expand its digital trading services to other markets in the future, subject to applicable laws and regulations.