Cruise ship turned away due to “upper respiratory tract infections”

SNO – A cruise ship was not allowed into Saint Lucia on Saturday morning because there were cases of “upper respiratory tract infection” among passengers.
The Aida Perla was expected to dock at Pointe Seraphine but it was not allowed to.
At this point it is unknown how many passengers are suffering from the infection.
It is also unknown what is the cause of the infections.
There were rumors that the illnesses were because of the dreaded coronavirus, which is now sweeping the globe, but this was denied by the Department of Health and Wellness.
“It is noteworthy that the health authorities at no time suspected that there were any cases of the novel Coronavirus onboard the vessel and therefore would like to categorically dismiss any false claims that maybe in circulated,” the department said in a statement.
It said the decision was taken not to grant clearance to the vessel because there was an unusually high number of sick passengers on board.
“This decision was taken out of an abundance of caution for human health and safety,” the statement said.
