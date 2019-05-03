Don't Miss
Cruise ship quarantined in St Lucia for measles heads to Curacao

By AP
May 3, 2019

The Freewinds cruise ship is docked in the port of Castries, the capital of St. Lucia, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island have quarantined the ship after discovering a confirmed case of measles aboard. (Photo: AP)

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) — Authorities in Curacao are debating how to respond to a ship with 300 people aboard that is heading to the Dutch Caribbean island after being placed under quarantine in nearby St Lucia because of a confirmed case of measles.

The ship left St Lucia late Thursday after spending two days under quarantine. Authorities there said the ship’s doctor requested 100 vaccines after a female crew member was diagnosed with measles.

It is unclear whether she remains in St Lucia. Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The Freewinds ship is reportedly owned by the Church of Scientology. Church officials have not returned messages for comment.

The ship is scheduled to arrive in Curacao early Saturday.

