Cruise ship call to Dominica canceled

February 2, 2020

The ship was expected to arrive in Dominica on Sunday morning

SNO – A port call by the cruise ship, Aida Perla to Roseau, has been cancelled by the government of Dominica.

On Saturday the ship was denied entry in Saint Lucia after it was reported that several passengers were suffering from “upper respiratory tract infections.”

The ship’s itinerary showed that it was expected to dock in Roseau at 8:00 am on Sunday.

Reports indicate that as of late Saturday officials in Dominica were discussing whether to let the ship in.

On Sunday morning, the Ministry of Health announced that in collaboration with other critical stakeholders a risk assessment of the ship was conducted and the call was canceled.

“Based on the available information, and taking into consideration the public health risk posed to Dominica, a decision was taken that the ship will no longer be arriving in Dominica as originally scheduled,” a statement from the ministry said.

The statement said Dominica’s partnership with the cruise line remains strong and the island looks forward to welcoming it to its shore in the near future.

The ship, with over 3,000 passengers on board, caused a stir on Saturday after it was refused permission to dock at Pointe Seraphine here in Saint Lucia because a number of passengers were suffering from “upper respiratory tract infections.”

Rumors soon spread that it was due to the feared coronavirus which has originated in China and had made its way to over 17 countries around the world.

However the Department of Health and Wellness rubbished the rumors saying at no time authorities suspected that there were cases of the virus.

It said the decision to turn away the ship was “taken out of an abundance of caution for human health and safety.”

