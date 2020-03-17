Don't Miss
Cruise passengers in Barbados heading home

By Barbados Nation
March 16, 2020

A Carnival cruise-liner

(BARBADOS NATION) — No passengers will be on board the cruise ships berthed in Barbados’ territorial waters.

After the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced last night it was temporarily suspending operations in light of COVID-19, authorities in Barbados are working to get passengers safely home.

This was the message in a joint statement from the Barbados Port Inc. (BPI) and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI).

“Presently there are ships in the Bridgetown Port terminating their voyages mid-itinerary, which now have to be berthed and their passengers need to get home safely via scheduled flights and a significant number of chartered flights,” the release said.

“This is happening in Ports all across the globe at this moment. During this suspension period, Barbadians can expect to see some of our home porting ships berthed in the Port as well as offshore for an extended period of time. No passengers will be on board.”

Currently, there is a combined effort by BPI, BTMI, Grantley Adams International Airport and agents for the cruise lines to assist passengers affected by the suspension. BTMI is in talks with its partners to help the travellers and there are more “resources at the airport to ensure the smooth processing and departure of the disembarked cruise ship passengers”.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

