Cruise passenger who visited St. Kitts tests positive for coronavirus: CBC-Radio Canada

By Erasmus Williams
March 15, 2020

Celebrity Silhouette

(PRESS RELEASE) — A cruise ship passenger who developed symptoms of the coronavirus on March 1, visited St Kitts on board the Celebrity Silhouette on March 3.

According to CBC-Radio Canada, the man, who was not named, has tested positive for the coronavirus when he returned to Canda.

The man, in his 40’s, boarded the Celebrity Silhouette in Florida on February 23. The cruise ship docked at St Kitts’ Port Zante on March 3 after stops in St Croix, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and St Vincent.

He is the fifth person with coronavirus in the Waterloo region and Canadian health officials are warning people who may have come into contact with the man while on the cruise and a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 6.

He flew back to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada on Air Transat Flight 571 on March 6.

“Flight passengers in rows 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19 are asked to self-isolate for 14 days,” public health said in a release Friday night.

“All other passengers on the flight are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and call their local public health unit if they develop symptoms.”

The man contacted public health on March 10 and went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener for testing. He was told to self-isolate.

“He is being monitored by public health staff,” the region said.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

