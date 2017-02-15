Critically-injured accident victim requires urgent surgery

A relative said 28-year-old Kyle Joseph was “critically injured” in a motor vehicle accident on Jan. 27, 2017 and requires surgery to repair his “spinal column”.

However, the family is seeking assistance from the public to offset some of the costs associated with the surgery.

Kyle’s cousin, Rosa Joseph, has set up an account on fundraising website GoFundMe to faciliate donations. CLICK HERE to help.

Rosa wrote on the site: “On January 27th, 2017, my cousin, Kyle Joseph was critically injured in a car accident in our home country, St. Lucia. Unfortunately, his spinal column was damaged (fracture at C6 and C7) and he is experiencing weakness in his upper body and unable to feel or move anything in his lower body. My family has been informed that surgery is needed and while it will not guarantee a full recovery, there is hope it will help.”

“The healthcare system in St. Lucia is different from that in the U.S. The total cost of the surgery will be approximately $42,000 E.C. (16,000 U.S. dollars) and the surgeons are asking for at least $29,000 E.C. (11,000 U.S. dollars) upfront before doing the surgery. My aunt (his mom) has gone to the insurance company every day for the past week and a half and has had no luck in determining if they will be able to help offset the cost.”

Rosa said weeks have passed since the accident and it is critical he has the surgery soon. The more time that passes, the less likely for recovery, she said.

“Thus, I have started this fundraiser to help my family offset some of those costs. Anything you can provide would be greatly appreciated. Kyle and his girlfriend recently had a baby girl, Kayan, in August and she has been the light of his life. I understand if you can’t provide financially. But, I do ask for you prayers and well wishes to keep Kyle strong, stable, and his spirits uplifted so he can pull through for his family,” she said.

On Wednesday during an interview online with this reporter, Rosa was immediately unable to give details of the Jan. 27 that injured her cousin. However, according to an article posted by St Lucia News Online (SNO) on that same date, two males were injured in the accident that occurred on the Millenium Highway after 10 p.m..

Officials said a Honda motor vehicle, with two males on board, ran off the road and broke a utility pole.

The occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance, officials said.

The driver was trapped.

“We had to extricate him using cutting equipment,” a fire official had told SNO.

Another official had reported that one of the men appeared have sustained “spinal” injuries because he complained of “not feeling his legs”.