Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Criminals in Trinidad boast of having private photos, videos of Chief Justice Archie

By Trinidad Express
October 14, 2018

 Share This On:

Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Chief Justice Archie

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Criminal elements are boasting they have in their possession photographs and video clips of the private life of the country’s third highest office holder, Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

These criminal elements are also boasting about having in their possession sensitive WhatsApp and other communications involving the CJ.

On October 8, 2016, the Sunday Express received information that these people were in possession of images, video footage, audio recordings and WhatsApp correspondence involving the CJ.

Based on this information, on January 15, 2017, the Sunday Express visited an area in Port of Spain where two of the individuals reside and was told that one of the men, aged 33 at the time, was in police custody “having been picked up last night for questioning in a robbery”.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.