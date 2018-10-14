Criminals in Trinidad boast of having private photos, videos of Chief Justice Archie

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Criminal elements are boasting they have in their possession photographs and video clips of the private life of the country’s third highest office holder, Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

These criminal elements are also boasting about having in their possession sensitive WhatsApp and other communications involving the CJ.

On October 8, 2016, the Sunday Express received information that these people were in possession of images, video footage, audio recordings and WhatsApp correspondence involving the CJ.

Based on this information, on January 15, 2017, the Sunday Express visited an area in Port of Spain where two of the individuals reside and was told that one of the men, aged 33 at the time, was in police custody “having been picked up last night for questioning in a robbery”.