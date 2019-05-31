Don't Miss
Cricket World Cup: West Indies beat Pakistan by seven wickets

By AFP
May 31, 2019

West Indies’ Chris Gayle bats during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

(AFP) — West Indies hammered Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday to launch their World Cup campaign in style.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 105, with Oshane Thomas taking four wickets, before Chris Gayle smashed a quick-fire fifty as the West Indies romped home in just 13.4 overs.

