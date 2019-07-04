Cricket World Cup: West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
By AFP
July 4, 2019
West Indies’ Kemar Roach (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi for 2 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and West Indies at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on July 4, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
(AFP) — West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in the final group match for both sides at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
Shai Hope top-scored for the West Indies at Headingley with 77 while Nicholas Pooran and captain Jason Holder stepped up the pace as they reached 311-6 in their 50 overs.
Afghanistan mustered 288 all out in reply to fall to their ninth defeat out of nine despite a fighting 86 from Ikram Alikhil.
Neither side can qualify for next week’s World Cup semi-finals.
