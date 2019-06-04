Cricket World Cup: ‘Total team effort’ by Pakistan to beat England — Hafeez

Share This On:

(BBC) — Mohammad Hafeez hailed a “total team effort” by Pakistan after their 14-run World Cup win against England.

Pakistan were all out for just 105 in their opening match with West Indies but amassed 348-8 at Trent Bridge after being put into bat, Hafeez making 84.

The 38-year-old, who hit eight fours and two sixes, was one of five bowlers to take a wicket in England’s 334-9.

“We needed one winning performance and then everyone contributed,” he said. “It is a very happy dressing room.”

The victory ended a run of 11 defeats for 1992 World Cup winners Pakistan, who only last month were beaten 4-0 in their series with England, which contained one match abandoned because of rain.

West Indies needed only 13.4 overs to beat them last week, but at the same venue on Monday openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman built a solid platform with an opening partnership of 82 in 14 overs.

The top five contributed 282 between them before spinner Shadab Khan took 2-63 opening the bowling and left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz claimed 2-67 and 3-82 respectively.

“Everyone was believing we could do this. We were playing good cricket but not winning crucial stages of the game,” Hafeez said.

“Everyone chipped in today and gave everything which was required to win the game. It was a total team effort.”

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck five fours in his 55, said: “It was a great team effort. Bowlers bowled really well. We tried a couple of different things. We started with Shadab because we know their openers are not good against spin.

“Fielding is a very important part. In the last ODI series it was different. Today we feel better and we bowl better.”

Fielding cost us – Morgan

England had won 16 of their past 17 completed matches on home soil and had not lost when batting second in home conditions since September 2015, a span of 19 matches.

But they produced an erratic display in the field, Jason Roy dropping Hafeez when the veteran batsman had scored only 14.

Skipper Eoin Morgan said: “I don’t think it was that bad a day. It was just a really bad day in the field. It hasn’t happened a lot with us but there were mistakes that we don’t normally make. And that’s disappointing.

“We’ve gone from probably one of our best performances in the field at The Oval to, not extremely bad, but it’s cost us probably 15-20 runs in the field which is a lot in the one-day game.

“Our performances with bat and ball throughout the tournament will ebb and flow. Today it wasn’t that bad.”

England’s next match is against Bangladesh on Saturday, while Pakistan are next in action on Friday against Sri Lanka.

