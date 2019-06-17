Cricket World Cup: “It’s looking tough, but it’s not impossible” — Holder

Share This On:

Pin 9 Shares

TAUNTON, England – West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke to members of the media after their fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh at the Somerset County Ground in Taunton.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies posted 321-8 off their 50 overs – their highest score of the tournament so far – to which Bangladesh replied with 322-3 off 41.3 overs, to win by seven wickets.

Summarised match scores: WEST INDIES 321-8 off 50 overs (Shai Hope 96, Evin Lewis 70, Shimron Hetmyer 50, Jason Holder 33; Mustafizur Rahman 3-59) BANGLADESH 322-3 off 41.3 overs (Shakib al-Hasan 124 not out, Litton Das 94 not out)

Shai Hope led the batting for West Indies with a 96 off 121 balls which included four boundaries and a six. He featured in two majors partnerships – the first of 116 for the second wicket with Evin Lewis, who made 70 off 67 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Later on, Hope shared a fourth-wicket stand of 83 with Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 50 off 26 balls – the fastest half century of the tournament so far. In the process he reached 1,000 career runs. The 22-year-old left-hander played some amazing shots which thrilled the capacity crowd and counted four boundaries and three sixes.

In the second half of the match, Shakib al-Hasan made a superb century to lead the Bangladeshis to victory. He ended on 124 not out off 99 balls with 16 boundaries to earn the Man of the Match award. He featured in an unbroken partnership of 189 with Liton Das, who made 94 not out from 69 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

“I think we were a few runs short. If you look at the game, I think we probably were roughly 40 to 50 short. With 321 on the board … we needed new ball wickets and we didn’t get it today. They batted well. Shakib played really well … and Liton Das was quite good … you have to give them credit,” Holder said.

“It’s looking tough, but it’s not impossible. We have to play every game now as a final. We have to win every game left to give ourselves a good chance. We have just got to control what we can and that’s playing each game as a final.”

FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)

Jason Holder (Captain) – 8

Chris Gayle (Vice Captain) – 45

Fabian Allen – 97

Carlos Brathwaite – 26

Darren Bravo – 46

Sheldon Cottrell – 19

Shannon Gabriel – 85

Shimron Hetmyer – 2

Shai Hope – 4

Evin Lewis – 17

Ashley Nurse – 5

Nicholas Pooran – 29

Kemar Roach – 24

Andre Russell – 12

Oshane Thomas – 42

MATCH SCHEDULE

(First ball is 5:30am Eastern Caribbean/4:30am Jamaica; unless otherwise stated)

Friday, May 31: vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

West Indies won by 7 wickets; Details: https://bit.ly/31emdPM

Thursday, June 6: vs Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Australia won by 15 runs; Details: https://bit.ly/2QSdU7v

Monday, June 10: vs South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

No result due to rain; Details: https://bit.ly/2I5ZA8w

Friday, June 14: vs England at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

England won by 8 wickets; Details: https://bit.ly/2KjbRsx

Monday, June 17: vs Bangladesh at the County Ground, Taunton

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets; Details: https://bit.ly/2XRv7Ap

Saturday, June 22: vs New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester (8:30am EC Time/7:30am Jamaica)

Thursday, June 27: vs India at Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday, July 1: vs Sri Lanka – at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Thursday, July 4: vs Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds

Semi-Finals

Tuesday, July 9: 1st vs 4th at Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday, July 11: 2nd vs 3rd at Edgbaston, Birmingham

The Final

Sunday, July 14: Semi-final Winner 1 vs Semi-final Winner 2 at Lord’s

July 15: Reserve Day

( 0 ) ( 0 )