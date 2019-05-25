Cricket World Cup: Evin Lewis ready to deliver

Share This On:
BRISTOL, England – West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis spoke to CWI Media as he continued preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup.
The 27-year-old left-hander is making a comeback to the international stage and said he is feeling relaxed and ready to deliver in the marquee event for the first time.
In his career so far Lewis has played 35 One-Day Internationals and scored 1,010 runs with two centuries. His top score was a magnificent 176 against England at the Oval in London two years ago, before he was forced to retired hurt.
“Of course you know that the World Cup is the biggest stage and it’s just a matter of being yourself, being relaxed, being comfortable, backing your ability and when you do get off to a good start it’s important to carry the team down as much as possible, get big scores,” Lewis said.
“I’m feeling pretty well … I had a few good net sessions since we arrived here in England and I’m ready for the World Cup. The conditions are great here, the wickets are good ad you can trust the pace and the bounce. We have come here with belief and we will play hard as a team and look with give it our best.”
The ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. West Indies open their campaign on Friday, May 31 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
West Indies are presently in Bristol as part of their preparations. On Sunday they play their first official warm-up match against South Africa at the County Ground. First ball is 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:30 a.m. Jamaica Time).
FULL SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Chris Gayle (Vice Captain)
Fabian Allen
Carlos Brathwaite
Darren Bravo
Sheldon Cottrell
Shannon Gabriel
Shimron Hetmyer
Shai Hope
Evin Lewis
Ashley Nurse
Nicholas Pooran
Kemar Roach
Andre Russell
Oshane Thomas
MATCH SCHEDULE
(First ball is 5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean/4:30 a.m. Jamaica; unless otherwise stated)
May 31: vs Pakistan – Nottingham
June 6: vs Australia – Nottingham
June 10: vs South Africa – Southampton
June 14: vs England – Southampton
June 17: vs Bangladesh – Taunton
June 22: vs New Zealand – Manchester (8:30 a.m. EC Time/7:30 a.m. Jamaica)
June 27: vs India – Manchester
July 1: vs Sri Lanka – Chester-le-Street
July 4: vs Afghanistan – Leeds
Semi-Finals
July 9: 1st vs 4th – Manchester
July 11: 2nd vs 3rd – Birmingham
The Final
July 14: Semi-final Winner 1 vs Semi-final Winner 2 – Lord’s
July 15: Reserve Day