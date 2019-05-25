Cricket World Cup: Evin Lewis ready to deliver

Share This On:

BRISTOL, England – West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis spoke to CWI Media as he continued preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 27-year-old left-hander is making a comeback to the international stage and said he is feeling relaxed and ready to deliver in the marquee event for the first time.

In his career so far Lewis has played 35 One-Day Internationals and scored 1,010 runs with two centuries. His top score was a magnificent 176 against England at the Oval in London two years ago, before he was forced to retired hurt.

“Of course you know that the World Cup is the biggest stage and it’s just a matter of being yourself, being relaxed, being comfortable, backing your ability and when you do get off to a good start it’s important to carry the team down as much as possible, get big scores,” Lewis said.

“I’m feeling pretty well … I had a few good net sessions since we arrived here in England and I’m ready for the World Cup. The conditions are great here, the wickets are good ad you can trust the pace and the bounce. We have come here with belief and we will play hard as a team and look with give it our best.”

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. West Indies open their campaign on Friday, May 31 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

West Indies are presently in Bristol as part of their preparations. On Sunday they play their first official warm-up match against South Africa at the County Ground. First ball is 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:30 a.m. Jamaica Time).

FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Chris Gayle (Vice Captain)

Fabian Allen

Carlos Brathwaite

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Evin Lewis

Ashley Nurse

Nicholas Pooran

Kemar Roach

Andre Russell

Oshane Thomas

MATCH SCHEDULE

(First ball is 5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean/4:30 a.m. Jamaica; unless otherwise stated)

May 31: vs Pakistan – Nottingham

June 6: vs Australia – Nottingham

June 10: vs South Africa – Southampton

June 14: vs England – Southampton

June 17: vs Bangladesh – Taunton

June 22: vs New Zealand – Manchester (8:30 a.m. EC Time/7:30 a.m. Jamaica)

June 27: vs India – Manchester

July 1: vs Sri Lanka – Chester-le-Street

July 4: vs Afghanistan – Leeds

Semi-Finals

July 9: 1st vs 4th – Manchester

July 11: 2nd vs 3rd – Birmingham

The Final

July 14: Semi-final Winner 1 vs Semi-final Winner 2 – Lord’s

July 15: Reserve Day

