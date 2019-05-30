Cricket World Cup: England beat South Africa by 104 runs in opening match
By AFP
May 30, 2019
Share This On:
England’s Ben Stokes (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo for 24 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
(AFP) — England crushed South Africa by 104 runs to win the first match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Thursday.
The home side made 311 for eight in their 50 overs, with Ben Stokes top-scoring with 89.
South Africa were dismissed for 207 in 39.5 overs, with England paceman Jofra Archer claiming three wickets.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2019-05-30