Cricket Super50: Scoreboard Volcanoes vs Windies B – Group A

By CMC
October 10, 2018

(CMC) – Scoreboard of the day/night Group A match of the Regional Super50 between Windward Islands Volcanoes and Windies B at Queen’s Park Oval here Tuesday night:

WINDIES B

K Simmons b Athanaze 57

K Melius b Johnson 33

K Kallicharan c Shillingford b Edward 29

*M Samuels c Athanaze b Edward 24

L Julien c Mayers b Athanaze 8

+T Imlach c Johnson b Theophile 43

O Smith lbw b Athanaze 4

A Joseph c and b Shillingford 4

B Charles not out 6

R Beaton st DD Smith b Hodge 6

C Holder c DS Smith b Hodge 0

Extras (w5, nb1) 6

TOTAL (all out, 48.4 overs) 220

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-108, 3-142, 4-152, 5-164, 6-177, 7-187, 8-214, 9-220, 10-220.

Bowling: Johnson 6-1-34-1, Hodge 7.4-0-41-2, Williams 2-0-20-0, Shillingford 10-1-32-1, Athanaze 10-0-49-3, Edward 10-1-32-2, Theophile 3-0-12-1.

VOLCANOES

DS Smith not out 27

T Theophile ret. hurt 11

K Edwards not out 9

Extras (w2) 2

TOTAL (without loss, 7 overs) 49

Did not bat: *S Shillingford, K Hodge, K Mayers, +DD Smith, L Edward, D Johnson, K Williams, A Athanaze.

Bowling: Charles 4-0-24-0, Beaton 2.4-0-24-0, Samuels 0.2-0-1-0.

Result: No-result.

Toss: Windies B

Umpires: C Taylor, J Williams.

