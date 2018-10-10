Cricket Super50: Scoreboard Volcanoes vs Windies B – Group A

Share This On:
(CMC) – Scoreboard of the day/night Group A match of the Regional Super50 between Windward Islands Volcanoes and Windies B at Queen’s Park Oval here Tuesday night:
WINDIES B
K Simmons b Athanaze 57
K Melius b Johnson 33
K Kallicharan c Shillingford b Edward 29
*M Samuels c Athanaze b Edward 24
L Julien c Mayers b Athanaze 8
+T Imlach c Johnson b Theophile 43
O Smith lbw b Athanaze 4
A Joseph c and b Shillingford 4
B Charles not out 6
R Beaton st DD Smith b Hodge 6
C Holder c DS Smith b Hodge 0
Extras (w5, nb1) 6
TOTAL (all out, 48.4 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-108, 3-142, 4-152, 5-164, 6-177, 7-187, 8-214, 9-220, 10-220.
Bowling: Johnson 6-1-34-1, Hodge 7.4-0-41-2, Williams 2-0-20-0, Shillingford 10-1-32-1, Athanaze 10-0-49-3, Edward 10-1-32-2, Theophile 3-0-12-1.
VOLCANOES
DS Smith not out 27
T Theophile ret. hurt 11
K Edwards not out 9
Extras (w2) 2
TOTAL (without loss, 7 overs) 49
Did not bat: *S Shillingford, K Hodge, K Mayers, +DD Smith, L Edward, D Johnson, K Williams, A Athanaze.
Bowling: Charles 4-0-24-0, Beaton 2.4-0-24-0, Samuels 0.2-0-1-0.
Result: No-result.
Toss: Windies B
Umpires: C Taylor, J Williams.