Cricket Super50: SCOREBOARD Jaguars vs Canada – Group A

(CMC) – Scoreboard of the day/night Group A match of the Regional Super50 between Guyana Jaguars and Canada at the Brian Lara Stadium here Tuesday night.
CANADA
R Thomas c Barnwell b Reifer 5
N Dhaliwal c Lewis b Reifer 88
B Adhihetty c Johnson b Pestano 0
H Thaker c Rutherford b Shepherd 11
N Kumar run out 14
*+D Jacobs b Lewis 44
R Gunasekera c Rutherford b Lewis 5
D Heyliger run out 6
S Brar b Pestano 8
R Eranga not out 3
Salman Nazar not out 3
Extras (lb8, nb1, w6) 15
TOTAL (9 wkts, 47 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-15, 3-60, 4-103, 5-162, 6-176, 7-188, 8-191, 9-199.
Bowling: Pestano 7-0-30-2, Reifer 6-1-33-2, Shepherd 8-0-31-1, Rutherford 2-0-14-0, Permaul 10-0-37-0, Barnwell 5-0-19-0, Lewis 9-1-30-2.
JAGUARS
T Griffith b Eranga 12
C Hemraj c Brar b Eranga 33
*L Johnson b Brar 1
C Barnwell not out 99
R Reifer not out 50
Extras (w6, nb3) 9
TOTAL (3 wkts, 29.4 overs) 204
Did not bat: +A Bramble, R Lewis, V Permaul, C Pestano, S Rutherford, R Shepherd.
Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-51, 3-51.
Bowling: Heyliger 4-0-45-0, Eranga 6-0-29-2, Brar 6-1-38-1, Dhaliwal 4-0-20-0, Salman Nazar 5.4-0-38-0, Kumar 2-0-18-0, Thaker 2-0-16-0.
Result: Jaguars won by seven wickets.
Man-of-the-Match: Chris Barnwell.
Toss: Canada.
Umpires: P Gustard, V Smith.