Cricket Super50: SCOREBOARD Jaguars vs Canada – Group A

By CMC
October 10, 2018

(CMC) – Scoreboard of the day/night Group A match of the Regional Super50 between Guyana Jaguars and Canada at the Brian Lara Stadium here Tuesday night.

CANADA

R Thomas c Barnwell b Reifer 5

N Dhaliwal c Lewis b Reifer 88

B Adhihetty c Johnson b Pestano 0

H Thaker c Rutherford b Shepherd 11

N Kumar run out 14

*+D Jacobs b Lewis 44

R Gunasekera c Rutherford b Lewis 5

D Heyliger run out 6

S Brar b Pestano 8

R Eranga not out 3

Salman Nazar not out 3

Extras (lb8, nb1, w6) 15

TOTAL (9 wkts, 47 overs) 202

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-15, 3-60, 4-103, 5-162, 6-176, 7-188, 8-191, 9-199.

Bowling: Pestano 7-0-30-2, Reifer 6-1-33-2, Shepherd 8-0-31-1, Rutherford 2-0-14-0, Permaul 10-0-37-0, Barnwell 5-0-19-0, Lewis 9-1-30-2.

JAGUARS

T Griffith b Eranga 12

C Hemraj c Brar b Eranga 33

*L Johnson b Brar 1

C Barnwell not out 99

R Reifer not out 50

Extras (w6, nb3) 9

TOTAL (3 wkts, 29.4 overs) 204

Did not bat: +A Bramble, R Lewis, V Permaul, C Pestano, S Rutherford, R Shepherd.

Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-51, 3-51.

Bowling: Heyliger 4-0-45-0, Eranga 6-0-29-2, Brar 6-1-38-1, Dhaliwal 4-0-20-0, Salman Nazar 5.4-0-38-0, Kumar 2-0-18-0, Thaker 2-0-16-0.

Result: Jaguars won by seven wickets.

Man-of-the-Match: Chris Barnwell.

Toss: Canada.

Umpires: P Gustard, V Smith.

