Cricket Super50: INNINGS Pride 174 (49.2 overs) vs Marooners – Group B
By CMC
October 10, 2018
(CMC) – Barbados Pride, sent in by Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners, were dismissed for 174 of 49.2 overs, in their Group B match of the Regional Super50 at 3W’s Oval here Wednesday.
Scores:
PRIDE 174 off 49.2 overs (Shayne Moseley 49, Kevin Stoute 37, Shamar Springer 22; Carlos Brathwaite 3-21, Akeem Jordan 3-36) vs MAROONERS.
