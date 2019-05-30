Cricket World Cup: Holder says players are fearless and in good frame of mind

NOTTINGHAM, England – West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke to members of the media ahead of his team’s much-anticipated opening match in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

West Indies will face Pakistan on Friday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. First ball on Friday is 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:30 a.m. Jamaica Time).

“The magnitude of this tournament speaks for itself. This is the big stage … our first match… we have a team with some experienced players and others new in their international careers. We are all excited, the entire group is ready for this challenge. We anticipate a big crowd and we know our fans back home will be up early to see every ball.

“As I said previously, we just want to take it stage by stage, game by game. It doesn’t matter where we are playing, we just have to assess the conditions and be as professional as we possibly can. So, I won’t to sit here and try to narrow it down to one or two grounds that we’re particularly looking to favour. We’re just looking to play solid cricket, whatever the conditions may be, we have to find a method and a way to be successful,” Holder said.

West Indies enter the tournament in good form. They scored a huge 421 against New Zealand to win by 91 runs in the last official warm-up match and Holder said that performance with the bat, backed up by excellent bowling, gave them much-needed confidence to face the Pakistanis.

“One thing I like coming into this tournament, is that every player is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is playing with a smile on their face, and I think that is how we play our best cricket. We’re fearless, we enjoy what we’re doing and we enjoy one another’s company. I can safely say within the group we’ve got that. We have an atmosphere that we would like to create, and we’ve got the energy going into this tournament that we want to have,” Holder said.

“The rest is left down to us on the field. We just have to execute whatever plans we formulate, and I think execution is key in this tournament. The teams which execute their plans and be as disciplined as they can, more often than not they’re going to come out on top,” Holder said.

MATCH SCHEDULE

(First ball is 5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean/4:30 a.m. Jamaica; unless otherwise stated)

May 31: vs Pakistan – Nottingham

June 6: vs Australia – Nottingham

June 10: vs South Africa – Southampton

June 14: vs England – Southampton

June 17: vs Bangladesh – Taunton

June 22: vs New Zealand – Manchester (8:30am EC Time/7:30am Jamaica)

June 27: vs India – Manchester

July 1: vs Sri Lanka – Chester-le-Street

July 4: vs Afghanistan – Leeds

Semi-Finals

July 9: 1st vs 4th – Manchester

July 11: 2nd vs 3rd – Birmingham

The Final

July 14: Semi-final Winner 1 vs Semi-final Winner 2 – Lord’s

July 15: Reserve Day

