Creole Month activities heat up this weekend

(PRESS RELEASE) – As Arts and Creole Heritage Month gets into high gear, the host communities with their wide range of activities are in advanced stages of preparation.

Among the activities taking place this weekend are a Jennès Kwéyòl pageant organized by the Marigot Committee. That pageant is taking place on Saturday October 14th at the Jon Odlum Memorial Secondary School from 7:00pm. Five (5) young ladies will be vying for the title of Jennès Kwéyòl in Marigot 2017.

Another activity on the national calendar is the Athanasius La Borde Tanbou (drum) workshop taking place at the FRC’s Headquarters at Mount Pleasant on Saturday October 14th. The workshop aims to teach Drummers and Drumming enthusiasts the various genres of St. Lucian indigenous tambou music like the Kont, Solo, Kutumba, Bèlè Débòt etc. There will be three facilitators including dancers to teach the lovers of tambou music. All interested persons are invited to attend the workshop which begins at 10:00am.

Another interesting activity taking place this weekend as part of Arts and Creole Heritage Month is an Indian Festival which will be held on Sunday October 15th at the Philip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux-Fort. The activity starts at 2:00pm and it forms part of the Vieux-Fort South calendar of events. Various Indian cultures will be on display including the preparation of Indian foods.