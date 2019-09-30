Creole Heritage Month calendar of activities 2019 officially underway

Share This On:

Pin 5 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, revealed the official calendar of activities for Creole Heritage Month celebrations 2019, under the theme ‘Dékouvè Sent Lisi, Dékouvè Kò’w’ (Discover Saint Lucia, Discover Yourself).

This call to action encourages Saint Lucians to embark on a journey of self-discovery through cultural immersion, while also discovering lesser-known traditional and folk practices, communities and sites and around the island.

Since its inception in 1984, Jounen Kwéyòl (Creole Day) has morphed into the biggest national and cultural activity in Saint Lucia. In addition, the survival and growth of the event has contributed to tremendous development in national awareness and pride in Saint Lucian’s cultural heritage.

The month-long celebration will commence on Sunday, September 29 with the official launch of Creole Heritage Month in Soufriere from 4 a.m. with a daylong schedule of activities, and will culminate on International Creole Day, October 28 with the first-ever FRC Kwéyòl Conference at the Financial Administrative Centre.

Activities throughout the month are intentionally decentralized in keeping with the theme ‘Dékouvè Sent Lisi, Dékouvè Kò’w’ to encourage patrons and citizens to truly discover the island.

FRC has partnered with the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. (ECSL) in making Creole Heritage Month 2019 a success. Other partners include the National Youth Council, Flow and Bank of Saint Lucia.

( 0 ) ( 0 )