Crash victim gets his severed foot as pillow at hospital

(SWNS) – This shocking video shows a man using his left foot as a pillow — after doctors amputated it when he was involved in a bus crash.

The 25-year-old works as an employee on a school bus that overturned while trying to avoid colliding with a tractor Saturday.

Twenty-five schoolchildren were also injured in the accident in Ghanshyam, India, reports said.

He was then taken to Jhansi Medical College, 33 miles from the accident site, where doctors amputated his leg and placed it under his head as a pillow, his relatives allege.

Relative Janaki Prasad said: “When we reached the hospital, we saw his leg being used as a headrest.

“I repeatedly asked the doctors to intervene but they refused. Finally, after about two hours, I managed to get a pillow for him from the market and that’s when the leg was removed.”

The Uttar Pradesh government is investigating the hospital and says action will be taken against those found responsible.

Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon has ordered the suspension of emergency medical officer Dr. Mahendra Pal Singh, senior resident Dr. Alok Agarwal and nurses Deepa Narang and Shashi Srivastava.