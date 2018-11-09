Don't Miss
CRASH: Fly Jamaica plane makes emergency landing in Guyana

November 9, 2018

Fly Jamaica aircraft at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CMC Photo)

(CMC) – A Fly Jamaica plane with more than 100 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) early on Friday morning.

The 757 Boeing aircraft, was 45 minutes into the flight to Toronto, Canada when it encountered difficulties and the pilot deciding to return to the CJIA.

The aircraft came to a stop after having encountered a heavy bank of sand at the far end of the airstrip, where construction work on the expansion of the airport is being undertaken.

All the passengers have been evacuated and the police and security officials have since cordoned off the area.

(More to follow).

