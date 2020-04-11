COVID-19: WLBL DBC supports Saint Lucia and its front-liners with donation

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — At Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited and Du Boulay’s Bottling Company Limited (WLBL DBC) we support and care profoundly for the people and communities in which we operate.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve globally, and in Saint Lucia, its front-liners fight this battle daily and even hour by hour. Last week, WLBL DBC announced its support in this fight with the donation of $75,000 worth of non-alcoholic product to Saint Lucia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary health and economic crisis that has posed a threat to the lives and economic stability of many people within our communities. Our thoughts are with all those affected by COVID-19 and the people working tirelessly to care for them. In this unprecedented situation, and as we all navigate through this new normal, as a local manufacturer we wanted to support Saint Lucia, its front-liners, the elderly and the communities who are most impacted by the pandemic with a donation of $75,000 worth of product. We are humbled and thankful for the front-liners’ unwavering commitment and courage and vow to continue supporting them during this fight,” stated Thibault Mesqui, managing director WLBL DBC.

Over the past two weeks, the company has delivered Crystal Clear Water, Malta, ICY and Coke No Sugar to the Ministry of Health, which has been distributed to Victoria Hospital, OKEU Hospital, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre, Dennery Respiratory Clinic, Gros-Islet Polyclinic, La Clery Wellness Centre, Soufriere Hospital and the quarantine facilities.

Other donations included Tapion Hospital, Royal St. Lucia Police Force, St. Lucia Fire Service, Boys Training Centre, Holy Family Children’s Home, Marion Home, Adelaide & Francis Home, St. Lucy’s Home and Johnson’s Home for the elderly.

“I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to our teams. I am impressed and humbled by what our team has accomplished in order to support friends, family and their communities. Our team continues to be fully committed and are working tirelessly to ensure that supply is maintained, customers receive products and shelves are stocked to support business continuity,” concluded Mesqui.