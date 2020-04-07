Don't Miss

COVID-19 victim hails Barbados government efforts

By Barbados Nation
April 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Scottish visitor Mike Delaney, who is in quarantined at the BDF’s Paragon base after testing positive for COVID-19, is praising the Barbados Government with how it is handling the pandemic. (GP)

(BARBADOS NATION) — A Scottish visitor who came to Barbados to celebrate his 60th birthday but contracted coronavirus (COVID-19), is praising the Government for how it is handling the pandemic.

Mike Delaney, who has been coming to Barbados since 1989 and who is still in quarantine at the Barbados Defence Force’s Paragon, Christ Church base, told the DAILY NATION he was on the road to recovery and was looking forward to leaving the facility soon.

“I have nothing but gratitude and admiration for the way in which Barbados has managed this crisis,” he wrote after being contacted via email.

“You have shown the rest of the world how it should be done. As for the dedication and compassion from the medical and nursing staff at Paragon, they have gone above and beyond the call of duty and this island should be very, very proud of their selflessness and fearlessness.”

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.