COVID-19 victim hails Barbados government efforts

(BARBADOS NATION) — A Scottish visitor who came to Barbados to celebrate his 60th birthday but contracted coronavirus (COVID-19), is praising the Government for how it is handling the pandemic.

Mike Delaney, who has been coming to Barbados since 1989 and who is still in quarantine at the Barbados Defence Force’s Paragon, Christ Church base, told the DAILY NATION he was on the road to recovery and was looking forward to leaving the facility soon.

“I have nothing but gratitude and admiration for the way in which Barbados has managed this crisis,” he wrote after being contacted via email.

“You have shown the rest of the world how it should be done. As for the dedication and compassion from the medical and nursing staff at Paragon, they have gone above and beyond the call of duty and this island should be very, very proud of their selflessness and fearlessness.”