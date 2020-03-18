COVID-19 statement from NIC

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In the wake of the novel COVID-19, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) continues to monitor emerging developments affecting Saint Lucia and take lead on the advice from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Of paramount importance is the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. To this end, the NIC is taking added precautions to ensure both our Customers and Staff remain in a heightened state of awareness. We recognize that we provide an essential service and will ensure that our branches remain open, unless otherwise instructed by the relevant Authorities.

We encourage customers to utilize LiveChat from our website www.stlucianic.org, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Messenger, and call-in at this time to limit physical interactions and lessen traffic at our premises.

Employers could take advantage of Employees’ cheques being mailed to their premises for in-house distribution.

Should you absolutely need to come into our offices, please note the following:

-Staff will be taking regular breaks to wash or sanitize their hands and work stations. This may result in delays in service transactions.

-Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed in the customer service areas for public use.

-Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all customer service areas.

-Practice social distancing by remaining at least three feet from the person standing in front of you on the line.

-There will be a limit on the number of customers allowed in customer areas at any given time.

If you present flu like symptoms, kindly authorize someone to pick up your cheque on your behalf. (An authorization letter addressed to “The Director, National Insurance Corporation, Waterfront. Indicate your name and NIC number, the benefit being collected, the authorized persons name and NIC Number. The person walks with some form of identification for you and themselves.)

The NIC is committed to ensuring that our customers continue to receive timely and quality service while we take steps to protect their health and wellbeing.

