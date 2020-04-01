Don't Miss

COVID-19: St Lucia Bureau of Standards office closure

By SLBS
April 1, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) offices are closed to the public, as we enforce the protocol measures.

During this period we continue to operate in order to facilitate the operations of essential services, if you need to contact us, send an email to: [email protected] or [email protected]

SLBS remains committed to the implementation of its mandate during this difficult period and we urge the public to continue to observe the necessary protocols that have been articulated aimed at reducing the spread and impact of COVID-19.

We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time and remain committed to safeguarding the health and safety of the Saint Lucian public.

