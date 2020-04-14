COVID-19: SLASPA issues seaport operation rules

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) advises customers requiring access to the Seaports (Port Castries and Vieux Fort) for clearing of personal effects (barrels, packages, boxes etc.) to be guided as follows:
• One customer only per transaction will be directed by the Port Police Officer(s) on duty to the Shed.
• A limit of 10 customers at any one time will be facilitated in the customer area and a safe distance of at least 6 feet must be maintained.
• Only upon completion of the transaction and delivery of the personal effects, the driver should be contacted and will be directed by the Port Police Officer on duty.
• Customers are required to wear mask upon entering the Ports.
Effective 14th April 2020, operations at the Sheds will from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Mondays to Fridays.
SLASPA stands committed to serving its customers and request the cooperation of the public in keeping with the established protocols for Covid 19 as it relates to social distancing.
For more information, please feel free to contact the Director of Seaports at 457 6100.
